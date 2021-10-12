CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Genesis Consolidates Vaccination And Testing For Winter In Single Davenport Location

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 7 days ago

Genesis Health Group has consolidated COVID-19 vaccination and testing and offer seasonal influenza vaccination by reservation at a single location. The Lombard building located at 1414 W. Lombard St., will better meet community needs at a single location on the Genesis West campus during fall and winter months. The Genesis...

