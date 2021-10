Our community is about to lose another one of its own. Nicole, the receptionist at our firm, grew up in Miami, went to school here, and has worked with us for three years. She and her boyfriend have begun the process of looking for a home in Miami-Dade County. A couple of weeks ago, I found out that Nicole is leaving her job because she is moving further north. Nicole told me that whether it is renting or making an offer on a home or condo, she is getting outbid at every turn and cannot find anything affordable. Nicole’s story is not uncommon, especially for first-time home buyers in Miami-Dade County.

