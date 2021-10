The Advanced Tactical Trainer would likely also be expected to fly aggressor missions as part of a major overhaul of Air Force training. The U.S. Air Force is looking to add at least 100, and possibly hundreds more, Advanced Tactical Trainers on top of the 351 T-7A Red Hawks that it’s already ordered under the T-X program. The additional aircraft might also be Red Hawks, but the service has said it will look at any potential contenders that fit its requirement.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO