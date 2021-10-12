India's BSNL records a 4G milestone

In 2016, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that in-flight WiFi in India would be available soon. Eventually, in 2018, the telecom regulator TRAI gave the green signal for in-flight WiFi. Subsequently, the Department of Telecom notified the final rules for in-flight connectivity. So the next step would have been for telecom providers to apply for a license and receive one via a local Indian entity so that data would run through Indian servers while in India. Various alliances were in the works, and multiple airlines made the appropriate noises about signing up for in-flight WiFi, including Air India. Then the pandemic hit, and all of it was put in the cold-freeze, I assume, apart from Vistara, which launched WiFi on its international flights operated by the 787 and the A321neo in September 2020.

