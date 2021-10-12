CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's BSNL records a 4G milestone

By Gagandeep Kaur
Light Reading
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is finally moving closer to bringing 4G services to its subscribers. The telecom minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, tweeted that he had made the first 4G phone call on BSNL's indigenously developed 4G network. Tata group's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led consortium, including the Centre of

www.lightreading.com

