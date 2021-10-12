CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTEP football’s Ronald Awatt earns honorable mention on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week List

By Nicole Lopez
TYLER, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s runningback, Ronald Awatt, was named Player of the Week on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose List.

Awatt set a career-high of 159 years on 18 carries (8.8 average) and scored a touchdown on a 17-yard run in UTEP’s 26-13 win at Southern Miss on Saturday. Awatt broke runs of 45 yards and 44 yards as the Miners rushed for 260 yards. The Golden Eagles’ defense entered the contest giving up just over 94 yards per game.

Awatt leads UTEP with 445 yards rushing while ranking fifth in Conference-USA. He’s rushed for three scores and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Awatt’s yards per carry rate is third in Conference-USA and 37 th in Football Bowl Subdivision. For Awatt, it was his second career 100-yard rushing game.

UTEP will play against Lousiana Tech on October 16 at the Sun Bowl.

