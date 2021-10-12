CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navarre, FL

Navarre High School students receive grant to improve quality of local water

By Carey Cox
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzQc5_0cP40ut600

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Santa Rosa County District Schools students have been selected by the Gulf Coast Ocean Observation Network to create a lesson plan integrating data from the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observation System (GCOOS) as part of a $1 million grant funded by Shell and the National Science Foundation. The students, Sailor Reynolds and Cassie Stanish, are juniors at Navarre High School.

Boat ride turns into water rescue for father and son in Fort Morgan

“Cassie and Sailor are genuinely concerned about the water quality in our local estuaries and their lessons focused on Enterococcus bacteria levels and water safety,” said Charlene Mauro, who serves as the Santa Rosa County School District’s teacher on special assignment as well as the director for the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station. “We spent many hours creating the lesson and the girls came up with some very impressive activities.”

As part of the grant, the two students will be awarded $1,500 each and featured on the GCOOS website and news releases.

“One of the goals of the grant was getting students with diverse backgrounds interested in STEM education and research,” Mauro said. “An objective of the project was to build leadership skills, working with teacher mentors, encouraging creativity, and providing experiences that will be beneficial beyond high school.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Clarke County schools ditching mask requirement

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County schools are no longer requiring masks but are still encouraging students and employees to wear them. Superintendent Larry Bagley said on Tuesday, Oct. 19, because of the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Alabama, the school system will no longer require masks as of Nov. 1. Although the […]
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County High School Marching Band earns superior ratings

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County High School Marching Band earned all Superior scores at The Little Big Horn Marching Band Contest Saturday, Oct. 16, in Opp, Ala. The band earned superior ratings for performance, Best in Class Dance Line, Best in Color Guard, and Best in Class Band. The Band is under the direction of Josh Howard, Josh Williams, and Drum Major Emma Johnson. Showcasing all […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy