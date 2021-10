After throwing resources at thousands of industry use cases in the past two years, the China 5G industry has abandoned most of them to narrow its focus. The big operators and vendors have concluded that most of the apps they have built are "showroom-only" that have little commercial potential in the Chinese economy. That includes high-profile use cases such as remote surgery and 5G VR online concerts, which are considered either too niche or too expensive.

