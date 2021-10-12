CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

We Talked to Your Fave '90s Heartthrob Devon Sawa About All of His Iconic Roles and He Did Not Disappoint

By Tierney Bricker
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Devon: Determined, Devilish & Delightful." While we would love to claim that dazzling bit of alliteration, we have to give credit where credit's due: An issue of Tiger Beat from the '90s (it also offered readers the shirt off of its cover star's back). Still, after a recent Zoom interview with the former teen idol, we can confirm all of those attributes are true about Devon Sawa, the actor who launched a thousand crushes after his trifecta of movies—Casper, Now & Then and Little Giants.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Your Favorite 2000s Heartthrobs Look So Different Now

The early 2000s were a truly harrowing time full of Ed Hardy t-shirts, denim that was having an identity crisis (I never want to see a pair of "bootcut jeans" ever again), and wild Tuesday nights on The CW AKA the artist FKA The WB. Truly, I was not emotionally prepared to watch Gilmore Girls, Smallville, and One Tree Hill back-to-back as a teenager—but hey, at least those shows gave us some pretty decent celebrity "heartthrobs" to 1) obsess over 2) mock at every available opportunity, and 3) all of the above.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chucky Star Devon Sawa Reveals Casper Easter Egg That Didn't Make It In

With the premiere of Chucky tonight on USA, series star Devon Sawa took to social media tonight to share a little behind-the-scenes Easter egg that might have been. In a promotional image, Chucky can be seen wearing a Hello Kitty mask. Sawa, who starred alongside Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci in the 1995 Casper movie, shared with fans on Twitter today that there could have been a Casper mask there instead. Unfortunately for those who would be excited for such a wink-and-a-nod reference, NBCUniversal apparently couldn't or wouldn't clear the rights for Casper.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Person
Ed O'neill
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Devon Sawa
Person
Rick Moranis
E! News

Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

Watch: What Pep Talk Would Ted Lasso Give Jason Sudeikis at Emmys?. Jason Sudeikis is a man of many names, but his real one is actually Daniel. In a Monday, Oct. 18 interview with Today, the Ted Lasso star confirmed he was born Daniel Jason Sudeikis. But since his father is Daniel Joseph Sudeikis, it made things kind of tricky.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Chameleon Street’: Wendell B. Harris on His Long-‘Suppressed’ Sundance Winner and His Lost Hollywood Years

When Wendell B. Harris Jr. made his first — and, even three decades on, still only — film, “Chameleon Street,” he offered up a scrappy and brilliant debut venture. Based on the incredible true story of Black con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a man of high intelligence but little formal education, the film follows its genius con man (played by Harris himself) as he sneaks into Yale, pretends to be a French foreign-exchange student, lands a job with “Time,” works as a lawyer, and even performs a stunning number of operations as a surgeon, before eventually being caught. A witty and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Heartthrob#Zoom#Casper Now Then#Little Giants#Universal Pictures
Variety

How Riz Ahmed Shattered Stereotypes to Become Hollywood’s Most Exciting New Leading Man

As Jennifer Aniston knows, a good haircut can make your career in Hollywood. But in Riz Ahmed’s case, so can a bad one. At age 22, the actor-producer-rapper fell victim to a “horrific bowl cut,” he recalls to Variety. In his arts program at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, the students deconstructed Shakespeare by day and hustled for acting jobs at night. “We were still doing headshots at drama school, so everyone was making sure they looked good,” he says. “I turn up with this hair and ended up looking like one of the Tipton Three. When...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Inside Gary Cole's Personal Life

Gary Cole made headlines after joining "NCIS" as FBI Special Agent Alden Park in Season 19. Fans of the CBS series are fascinated by Cole now that Mark Harmon left "NCIS" after playing Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 18 years. Fans want to know if Cole is replacing Harmon on the show; they also want to know more about Cole's personal life.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Millionaire Matchmaker's Trevor Jones Dead at 34: Patti Stanger Mourns "Loving" Star's Passing

Watch: Patti Stanger Finally Learns About Her Biological Mother. Patti Stanger is mourning the loss of beloved Millionaire Matchmaker contestant Trevor Jones. The entrepreneur—who appeared on season eight of the former Bravo dating series—passed away on Oct. 9 from a "sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event," according to a GoFundMe page set up in his honor. He was 34.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

You'll Never Guess What Pop Star Vitamin C Is Up to Now

Watch: Brad Pitt, Will Smith & More '90s Rising Stars: E! News Rewind. Former pop singer Vitamin C has plenty to smile about these days. Known for such late 1990s hits as "Smile" and "Graduation," the 49-year-old showbiz stalwart, whose goes by her real name, Colleen Fitzpatrick, is now a music executive for Netflix. During an interview with Variety that published on Tuesday, Oct. 19, she explained how she went from performing on stage with brightly colored hair to working behind-the-scenes on music for streaming projects.
MUSIC
Variety

Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Billy Porter Joins the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Billy Porter’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin And Kids Leaving Hollywood For Good? Actor Joined By Julia Roberts, Lucas Bravo And Kaitlyn Dever In New Movie

Queensland is, reportedly, rolling out the red carpet for George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have been keeping details of their marriage as private as possible. Because of this, avid followers of the Hollywood couple have been bombarded with numerous speculations and rumors about the current state of their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Betty Gilpin to Star in Series ‘Blood Sugar’ in Development at HBO

Betty Gilpin is set to star in the series “Blood Sugar” that is currently in development at HBO, Variety has learned. In the series, when the Sharks of “Shark Tank” laugh the delightful Margot Schultz (Gilpin) and her frozen food business off stage, little do they know they’re setting in motion one of the bloodiest and wildest rises to fame and fortune this country has ever seen. The project is co-written by Duke Merriman (“So Good to See You,” “Monos”) and Preston Thompson (“Kids in Love,” “Pixies”), both of whom also executive produce. Gilpin will executive produce in addition to starring. Claire...
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

118K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy