We Talked to Your Fave '90s Heartthrob Devon Sawa About All of His Iconic Roles and He Did Not Disappoint
"Devon: Determined, Devilish & Delightful." While we would love to claim that dazzling bit of alliteration, we have to give credit where credit's due: An issue of Tiger Beat from the '90s (it also offered readers the shirt off of its cover star's back). Still, after a recent Zoom interview with the former teen idol, we can confirm all of those attributes are true about Devon Sawa, the actor who launched a thousand crushes after his trifecta of movies—Casper, Now & Then and Little Giants.www.eonline.com
