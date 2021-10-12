Traffic Stop Results In Police Officer Shooting Armed Man

A traffic stop on Monday, Oct. 11 resulted in a Greensboro police officer shooting a man who is now being held in the Guilford County jail. According to the police report, police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Elm-Eugene Street and Vandalia Road at about 4:44 p.m. Monday, and Lewis Latrell Harrison III, 25, who was a passenger in the vehicle, immediately fled the scene on foot armed with a handgun.