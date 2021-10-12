CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama quilters escape to Lay Lake for ‘Building Better Quilts 2021’

By Meg McKinney
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nineteen quilters arrived at the Alabama 4-H Conference Center in Columbiana on a recent rainy Friday morning for an uninterrupted weekend devoted to their art. Quilters do not travel light. The small army moved in, with laughter, tote bags, plastic containers, shopping wagons, work lights, office chairs, wheeled cases transporting so-precious sewing machines, stacks of fabrics and much, much more for three days of creating and sewing quilts.

