Alabama quilters escape to Lay Lake for ‘Building Better Quilts 2021’

“Growing up without a mom or a dad shows you that it’s OK to be vulnerable. A lot of times, I was very hard on myself. Now, I have learned to love and be patient with the way I can be sometimes and that it is OK to feel sad sometimes. I always try to be the stronger person in the room. I no longer want to do that. I need to show people the real me and that I have feelings. I owe that to this lady that I love very much, Jasmine Reyes. She has taught me a lot. She was one of the very first people that, after graduating, kind of helped me, and guided me through realizing the way I was and that I needed to let my feelings out. She’s my Number One person that I call after my sister.” – Maria Villegas of Oneonta.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO