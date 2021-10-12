CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County announces $50 million infrastructure project to prevent crime

 7 days ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is proposing a $50 million initiative that ties infrastructure to crime and gun violence. The judge said the areas with high crime rates are the ones most neglected by infrastructure investors. She says the “Clean Streets, Safe Neighborhood” Initiative would prevent crime by addressing long-awaited community concerns, like abandoned buildings and lack of streetlights in residential areas.

