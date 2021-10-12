Harris County announces $50 million infrastructure project to prevent crime

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy narrowly avoided what could have been a terrible outcome early Monday morning. The close call was caught on video. At about 2 a.m., the deputy was helping the driver of a stalled truck in the 3800 block of the West Sam Houston Tollway, near Harwin, when her patrol vehicle was sideswiped by a white Mercedes SUV. Authorities said the driver was speeding.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO