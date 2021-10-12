CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadians more hostile to Huawei – survey

By Ken Wieland
Light Reading
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk four Canadians if they think Huawei should be banned from 5G networks and three of them will likely say yes (or "oui" if they’re in the French-speaking part). When the same question was asked two years ago, just over half of respondents gave Huawei the 5G thumbs down.

