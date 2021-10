Phobia about unhealthy ties to just a few big kit vendors is a common affliction among telcos. Fear of similar dependency on other suppliers has been far less evident. But one of Europe's largest operators has a new plan to slash spending with systems integrators, like Accenture, and avoid the grip of a single public cloud, such as AWS. In pursuit of independence, Vodafone wants to add another 7,000 software engineers to its workforce by 2025.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO