October 18, 2021 - In many ways, the October 2021 Term has begun with aspirations of business as usual. The Court is back to in-person arguments (for the first time since February 2020), with a docket full of headline-grabbing cases. And unlike four of the last five Terms, the Court isn't starting its work with a vacancy or a new Justice. But with a new oral argument structure, a potential three-Justice bloc of swing voters, and brooding controversy over the Court's process for emergency applications, a new kind of "normal" is afoot. This Term promises to help shape it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO