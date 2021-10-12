Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: On 23-man roster

Raymond was named to the Red Wings' 23-man roster ahead of Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Tampa Bay. Raymond was originally expected to start the year in the minors, but it would appear he's played his way into a spot during training camp. Still, fantasy players will want to continue monitoring the 19-year-old's status as the season kicks off, especially considering his entry-level deal could be pushed out another year if he plays in nine or fewer games.