“Think globally, act locally” may be an old saw, but in the context of today’s supply-chain chaos, it retains timeless business wisdom. That came to mind as I was reading an announcement from medtech contract manufacturer Phillips-Medisize about an expansion of its global manufacturing footprint. The company’s global reach currently encompasses 36 production plants, and while offshoring is part of the business model, it’s also true that this constellation of facilities serves the mission of meeting localized demand.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 HOUR AGO