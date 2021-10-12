Regan: Breaking down the Capitals' opening night roster

When the Stanley Cup is hoisted, you immediately think of the stars of the team who helped make it possible. Last season, the Tampa Bay Lightning were able to go back to back, something that has only been done one other time (Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017) since the Detroit Red Wings accomplished the feat in 1997 and 1998. The stars were of course goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, defensemen Victor Hedman and forwards Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. However, the Cup was won with the help of depth players like Barclay Goodrow, Yanni Gourde, Pat Maroon and former Blackhawk Jan Rutta. The importance of role players owning their role and taking the pressure off the stars is crucial.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO