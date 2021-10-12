CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Regan: Breaking down the Capitals' opening night roster

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter some roster moves on Tuesday, the Capitals announced their opening night roster in preparation for Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers. This year's training camp brought with it a bit more intrigue than normal for a team that has spent the last few years in Stanley Cup contention. While most seasons, the roster looked fairly well set coming into camp, this year there were a number of spots up of grabs and the final roster looks a bit different than perhaps many anticipated.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
williamsonhomepage.com

Takeaways from Predators' opening-night roster reveal

There were no real surprises when the Nashville Predators announced their 2021 opening-night roster on Tuesday morning. Everything was essentially as expected. The Predators final opening-night roster is listed below:. Forwards (14): Nick Cousins, Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, Cody Glass, Mikael Granlund, Rocco Grimaldi, Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen, Luke Kunin,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Lakers’ two-man show not enough against Warriors depth on opening night

LOS ANGELES — Last season, when Stephen Curry went to the bench, the Warriors fell apart. It got ugly, particularly on offense. It’s just one game, but things looked a lot better in Golden State’s season opener Tuesday. The Warriors were +3 against a formidable Lakers team when Curry was on the bench, sparked by 20 points and some key runs from the fearless Jordan Poole, and 15 from Nemanja Bjelica.
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

Bruins send 14 players to Providence as they get closer to opening night roster

The Bruins are getting closer to setting their opening night roster, sending 14 players to AHL Providence on Wednesday afternoon. Those players are Jack Ahcan, Samuel Asselin, Matt Filipe, Jesper Froden, Curtis Hall, Cam Hughes, Kyle Keyser, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Tyler Lewington, Brady Lyle, Zach Senyshyn, Oskar Steen and Nick Wolff. In addition, forward Steven Fogarty was placed on waivers and will be sent to Providence as long as he isn't claimed.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Projecting Blackhawks' Opening Night roster

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis break down the training camp battles and project the Opening Night roster. Who could step in for the injured Caleb Jones and Wyatt Kalynuk? Will Alex Nylander make the team? Did the Blackhawks make the right call in sending Lukas Reichel to Rockford? And where does Dylan Strome fit in? The guys weigh in on all that and more.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Lars Eller
Empire Sports Media

Wayne Selden completes Knicks opening night roster

NBA veteran Wayne Selden Jr. made the final cut for the New York Knicks‘ opening night roster. Selden, a 6-foot-5 wing out of Kansas Jayhawks, will be playing for his fourth NBA team after going undrafted in 2016. He holds career averages of 7.3 points on a 42/34/72 shooting split, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over 19.1 minutes in 124 career games, including 27 starts, with New Orleans, Memphis, and Chicago. His best year in the league came in the 2017-18 season when he put up 9.3 points and 1.9 assists (both career-highs) in 35 games, with the Grizzlies highlighted by a career-high 31 points in a 111-104 loss to his former team New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
WGRZ TV

Hamilton Take2: Sabres' roster taking shape ahead of opening night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Sabres getting three days in between preseason games, it’s time to look at where they are. Let me start with what I’ve liked. Big winger Brett Murray is making a huge push to make this team. He brings something to the lineup that they just don’t have, and that's size and grit. Murray started playing well right away in the Prospects Challenge and hasn’t slowed down in camp.
NHL
the-rink.com

ANALYSIS: MacKenzie Entwistle deserves to make the opening night roster

When the Stanley Cup is hoisted, you immediately think of the stars of the team who helped make it possible. Last season, the Tampa Bay Lightning were able to go back to back, something that has only been done one other time (Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017) since the Detroit Red Wings accomplished the feat in 1997 and 1998. The stars were of course goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, defensemen Victor Hedman and forwards Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. However, the Cup was won with the help of depth players like Barclay Goodrow, Yanni Gourde, Pat Maroon and former Blackhawk Jan Rutta. The importance of role players owning their role and taking the pressure off the stars is crucial.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals#Stanley Cup#The New York Rangers#Ltir#Caps
Yardbarker

Flames’ Kylington Makes His Case to Crack Opening Night Roster

At the completion of the Calgary Flames‘ COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, it was apparent who the odd man out was on the team’s defensive depth chart. Oliver Kylington split last season playing for the Stockton Heat, languishing on the taxi squad and suiting up only eight times for the big club. It looked like the organization had given up on the 24-year-old blueliner, so I was a little bit surprised when the Flames re-signed him to a one-year, two-way contract for $750,000 in the offseason.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Going With Potential Opening Night Roster Against Caps

The Boston Bruins will sport a roster very reminiscent of what their opening night roster should look like when they host the Washington Capitals at TD Garden in their final preseason game Wednesday night. Much like they did last Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers and then two days later against...
NHL
Boston

Here’s a look at the Bruins’ likely opening-night roster

The preseason is nearing its end, and the Boston Bruins mostly have their opening night lineup penciled in for Oct. 16. Aside from Jack Studnicka and Charlie Coyle fighting for second-line minutes, the Bruins had most of their four scoring lines and three defensive pairings settled heading into Wednesday’s exhibition finale against the Washington Capitals. Barring injuries, here’s how Bruce Cassidy’s depth chart will look a week from Saturday against the Dallas Stars.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Bruins Send 14 To AHL As Opening Night Roster Starts Taking Shape

The Boston Bruins sent a bunch of players to AHL camp Wednesday, and now just five cuts remain. The team announced that they sent the following players down to the Providence Bruins, none of which are surprises:. Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Matt Filipe, Jesper Froden, Curtis Hall, Cam Hughes, Joona Koppanen,...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning trim two from roster as opening night nears

TAMPA — The Lightning made a pair of roster cuts Friday morning, trimming their preseason roster to 26 players. The most notable cut was forward Simon Ryfors, who was assigned to AHL Syracuse. The Lightning also sent goaltender Amir Niftakhov to ECHL Orlando. Ryfors, who signed a two-way, free-agent contract...
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Version 5.0: Projecting The Columbus Blue Jackets Opening Night Roster

They say the one constant in life is change. That certainly applies to the 2021 calendar year version of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Less than one year ago - in January of this year! - the Blue Jackets were skating with a team centered around Seth Jones, Cam Atkinson, Pierre-Luc Dubois, David Savard, and led by the captain, Nick Foligno.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy