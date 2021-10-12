Regan: Breaking down the Capitals' opening night roster
After some roster moves on Tuesday, the Capitals announced their opening night roster in preparation for Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers. This year's training camp brought with it a bit more intrigue than normal for a team that has spent the last few years in Stanley Cup contention. While most seasons, the roster looked fairly well set coming into camp, this year there were a number of spots up of grabs and the final roster looks a bit different than perhaps many anticipated.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0