Here is the brand new Chase Hyatt business card! This card comes with some firsts for a Hyatt card and even some great earning for elite status. Plus, 75000 points!. Today, Chase and Hyatt revealed their new business card. This is something that has been rumored and wished for – for a while now. While there are still many that would like to see Hyatt release a premium card, it makes sense for them to go with a card for their business travelers. This is especially true as hotels start welcoming more and more business travelers to their locations. So, what does this new Chase Hyatt business card bring to the table?

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 13 DAYS AGO