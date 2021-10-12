Golden Knights' William Carrier: Slated to miss out against Kraken
Carrier (concussion) is expected to remain sidelined versus Seattle on Tuesday, per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Carrier's absence shouldn't come as a surprise considering he entered the league's concussion protocol Monday. With several forwards on the shelf, including Mattias Janmark (COVID-19 protocols), Vegas is expected to utilize blueliner Dylan Coghlan as a forward. Even once Carrier is cleared to return, he shouldn't be expected to play more than a bottom-six role.www.cbssports.com
