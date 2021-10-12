Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Being saved for potential Game 5
Burnes will not be available in relief Tuesday for Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. While Atlanta and the Dodgers are turning to Charlie Morton and Walker Buehler, respectively, on short rest, Milwaukee will opt to save Burnes for a potential Game 5 at home Thursday. The Brewers reportedly evaluated Burnes to see if he was ready to go for Game 4, but manager Craig Counsell said his ace was not ready to go on short rest.www.cbssports.com
