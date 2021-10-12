CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Being saved for potential Game 5

 7 days ago

Burnes will not be available in relief Tuesday for Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. While Atlanta and the Dodgers are turning to Charlie Morton and Walker Buehler, respectively, on short rest, Milwaukee will opt to save Burnes for a potential Game 5 at home Thursday. The Brewers reportedly evaluated Burnes to see if he was ready to go for Game 4, but manager Craig Counsell said his ace was not ready to go on short rest.

NLDS Game 3: Brewers vs Braves

The NLDS shifts to Truist Park for Game 3 of the series as the Atlanta Braves try to take control in the series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta while Milwaukee will counter with right-hander Freddy Peralta. Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at...
Brewers to start Burnes in NLDS Game 1, Woodruff in Game 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the NLDS with the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The Brewers say Burnes will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff will start Game 2 on Saturday. The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton for...
Mets could pry David Stearns from Brewers with potential trade

The Brewers’ elimination from the postseason could soon provide the Mets with clarity about one potential candidate for their president of baseball operations vacancy. David Stearns, an architect of Milwaukee teams that have reached the playoffs in four straight seasons, is considered among the biggest fish in a small pond of executives with proven track records who could appeal to the Mets. The industry expectation is Mets officials will reach out soon — the Brewers’ season concluded Tuesday with a loss to the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS — to ask permission to speak with Stearns about their opening.
Milwaukee Brewers will start right-hander Corbin Burnes in Game 1 of NLDS vs. Atlanta Braves

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The Brewers announced Tuesday that Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) will start Game 2 on Saturday. The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34) for Game 1 and left-hander Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) for Game 2.
Brewers Get Rowdy in Game 1

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Atlanta Braves 2-1 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series Friday afternoon. It was a nail-biting pitchers’ duel from start to finish. The biggest moment of the game came in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Rowdy Tellez slammed a two-run homer...
Corbin Burnes leads 'elite' pitching staff critical to Brewers' hopes entering Game 1 of playoffs

MILWAUKEE — With 61 players spending time on his roster, Craig Counsell has had to make plenty of difficult decisions this season. This one was a no-brainer. In a surprise to absolutely nobody, the Milwaukee Brewers manager announced earlier this week right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff would start the first two games when the NL Division Series gets underway against the Atlanta Braves on Friday afternoon at American Family Field.
Craig Counsell
Walker Buehler
Corbin Burnes
Brewers release 500 tickets for NLDS games

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- There's a chance to get into American Family Field for the divisional series postseason games -- but you have to act fast. The Milwaukee Brewers have released 500 tickets that were initially held for Major League Baseball and its partners. The tickets are for Friday's game 1...
Atlanta Beats the Brewers at Their Own Game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers won 95 games during the regular season largely because of the strength of their starting rotation and its three All-Stars: Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers had a lower earned run average than the Brewers’s starting staff. But through...
Brewers: Revisiting the Regular Season Games Against The Braves

For a fourth straight year, the Milwaukee Brewers will return to the MLB Playoffs. The same goes for the Atlanta Braves. After winning the NL Central for the second time in four years, the Milwaukee Brewers avoid a possible heartbreaking Wild Card game and will face off against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. Milwaukee will be the two seed, with Atlanta being number three.
Brewers announce starters for first two games of NLDS

Milwaukee announced its starting pitchers for the first two games of the National League Divisional Series against Atlanta and the names come as no surprise. The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the mound for Game 1 on Friday and Brandon Woodruff will toe the rubber for Game 2 on Saturday.
MLB playoffs: Best bets for Friday's four-game slate including Corbin Burnes' strikeout total and more

We're on a major roll here to start the playoffs. We've hit two of three props bets here each of the three days, good for a 6-3 record at +610 (special thanks go out to Nelson Cruz and Yordan Alvarez for homering on Wednesday). If you hadn't yet been paying attention, hopefully that figure perks you up. There are three more live game picks over on SportsLine, where I've gone 4-1-1 thus far in the playoffs, so hop on over there and subscribe. When there's money to be made, there's no time to waste. Here we go!
Brewers’ Without Ace In Game 4

Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Brewers‘ Corbin Burnes will not pitch in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Braves. https://twitter.com/Haudricourt/status/1447991435786129408. Burnes started Game 1 of the series on Friday, so he’d only have three days of rest if he were to pitch on Tuesday....
Brewers' Eduardo Escobar: Takes seat in Game 3

Escobar is out of the lineup Monday for Game 3 of Milwaukee's NLDS matchup with Atlanta, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He'll cede his spot at third base to Luis Urias, whom manager Craig Counsell mentioned is swinging the bat well of late while displaying improved range in the field, per McCalvy. Escobar, meanwhile, has gone 1-for-7 with four strikeouts through the first two contests of the series, a disappointing development for the Brewers after the veteran closed the regular season with doubles in each of his final four games.
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Earns win in Game 1

Houser (1-0) allowed one run on a hit and no walks while striking out one in two innings to earn the win against Atlanta in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday. Houser was the only Brewers pitcher to allow a run in Friday's contest, as he gave up a solo homer to Joc Pederson in the top of the eighth inning. However, he was still rewarded with the win in the low-scoring matchup to begin the NLDS. The 28-year-old started in 26 of his 28 regular-season appearances but has taken on a bullpen role early in the postseason.
