Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Makes Opening Night roster

It’s finally here, folks — less than a week from now the puck will drop on the 2021-22 NHL season. For the Carolina Hurricanes, the team has seen a ton of turnover over during the offseason. From an entirely new goalie tandem to a plethora of depth moves, and the loss of one of the best offensive defensemen in hockey, the team that hits the ice at PNC Arena on Oct. 14 will look significantly different than the one that bowed out to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of last year’s playoffs. Rod Brind’Amour, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner as the coach of the year, will have his work cut out for him trying to slot in nearly half a roster’s worth of new players, including four of the top seven defensemen, into the correct position in which they can best succeed.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO