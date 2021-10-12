Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Makes Opening Night roster
Newhook will be on Colorado's 23-man roster for Opening Night versus Chicago on Wednesday. Newhook's presence in the lineup will provide the team with some much-needed forward depth due to Nathan MacKinnon's (COVID-19) absence. The 20-year-old winger is waiver exempt, which could increase his chances of being sent down to AHL Colorado at some point this season. But, for now, he figures to take on a third-line role against the Blackhawks.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0