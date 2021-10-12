Images of the Spooky Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Mummy’ Have Emerged

With Halloween right around the corner, Nike Skateboarding is celebrating the spooky holiday with a new SB Dunk Low style coming soon.

Images of the forthcoming Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” surfaced this week but there’s currently no release info available for the shoe. The photos show the popular skate sneaker donning a sail-based color scheme predominantly on the textile mesh upper and the look is elevated with spider webs-inspired stitching along with the arachnid embroidered on the toebox.

Adding to the design are ancient Egypt-inspired graphics behind the tongue tag and the heel counter while graphics of toilet paper that’s used for the costume appear on the footbed. The spooky design continues with a glow-in-the-dark heel tab and the Zoom Air-cushioned tooling.

Although images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” were revealed, a release date for the shoe has yet to be announced by the brand.

In related Halloween-themed Nike releases, the Swoosh revealed via SNKRS that it gave two more classic silhouettes spooky looks for the holiday with the “Halloween” colorway of the Air Force 1 Low ($130) and the Air Presto ($150) launching on Oct. 21 via the app at 10 a.m. ET.