CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Images of the Spooky Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Mummy’ Have Emerged

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4HpA_0cP3yLP300

With Halloween right around the corner, Nike Skateboarding is celebrating the spooky holiday with a new SB Dunk Low style coming soon.

Images of the forthcoming Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” surfaced this week but there’s currently no release info available for the shoe. The photos show the popular skate sneaker donning a sail-based color scheme predominantly on the textile mesh upper and the look is elevated with spider webs-inspired stitching along with the arachnid embroidered on the toebox.

Adding to the design are ancient Egypt-inspired graphics behind the tongue tag and the heel counter while graphics of toilet paper that’s used for the costume appear on the footbed. The spooky design continues with a glow-in-the-dark heel tab and the Zoom Air-cushioned tooling.

Although images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” were revealed, a release date for the shoe has yet to be announced by the brand.

In related Halloween-themed Nike releases, the Swoosh revealed via SNKRS that it gave two more classic silhouettes spooky looks for the holiday with the “Halloween” colorway of the Air Force 1 Low ($130) and the Air Presto ($150) launching on Oct. 21 via the app at 10 a.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
Footwear News

Nike Releases New Air Sesh Shoe Designed For Dancing

Nike has a new sneaker on the way that’s designed specifically for dancers. The sportswear giant revealed the Nike Air Sesh shoe this week and at the time of publication, only select Nike members are able to purchase a pair. The shoe was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and was created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based dance crew and choreographers, the Kinjaz. The shoe features a mid-cut leather upper and incorporates a wider toe box to allow wearers more room for their toes while on the dance floor. Cushioning the underfoot is the Cushlon foam midsole in addition to the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Resale for the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Bronze Eclipse’ Is Almost at Retail Price

The women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low “Bronze Eclipse” was one of the least talked about sneaker releases when it dropped this year but as time went on, the shoe started selling out. However, fans who are in search of the style can find a pair of the resale market and prices aren’t much higher than retail. For instance, the lowest asking price on StockX at the time of publication is at $133 for a women’s size 11.5 and as high as $177 for a women’s size 8.5. The same shoe is also available on both GOAT and Flight Club and the...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Gives an Edgy Style Statement a Hypebeast-Worthy Twist in Bold Red Nike ‘Girls Don’t Cry’ Sneakers

Jordyn Woods touched down in New York City in a sporty-meets-edgy look — with a hypebeast-worthy twist. The model strolled through the city’s SoHo neighborhood in a dark brown top by MM6 Maison Margiela, featuring a numbered print with the brand’s logo on its front. Her look was paired with a cross and “Sex”-printed pair of coordinating Chrome Hearts jeans, as well as a brown wool overcoat. Woods’ outfit was finished with a black leather Chrome Hearts bag and black sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) When it came to shoes, Woods elevated her outfit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Dunk#Nike Shoe#Nike Swoosh#Nike Sb#Nike Skateboarding#The Air Force 1 Low#The Air Presto
sneakernews.com

NBA And WNBA Lacelocks Appear On This Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low

As the NBA gears up for its 75th anniversary (which has commenced with a stellar commercial narrated by Michael B. Jordan), it’s unveiled handfuls of celebratory footwear with Nike. The latest proposition?: A kid’s-exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Low featuring lace accessories in the shapes of both the NBA and WNBA logos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blazer Low Jumbo Flaunts Hints Of Off-White Inspiration

Though Off-White and Nike often come together to meld ideas, the two are equally guilty of borrowing one another’s. The Nike Blazer Low Jumbo is just one of many examples, its modified details an uncanny reflection of Virgil Abloh’s existing concepts. Here, this colorway — which is comprised primarily of...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike SB Dunk Low “Chlorophyll” Set For A November Release

The Nike SB Dunk Low hasn’t been absent throughout the year, but it’s had a much quieter 2021 than 2020. As a new batch of 365 days approaches, however, the modified basketball sneaker is looking to retake the spotlight, with its latest proposition arriving in the form of a nod to the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nike Women’s New Cashmere High Dunks Come With Pastel-Infused Color Blocking

Nike is hitting the trend of pastels for fall with their latest women’s-exclusive Nike High Dunks. Momentum for this colorway has been building as the previous release date was supposed to be this past summer. Nike revealed the classic Dunk is officially releasing on Oct. 20 via the SNKRS app at 2 p.m. ET and at select Nike retailers. The shoe will retail for $110. The latest “Cashmere” High Dunks reveal traditional color blocking design and white leather construction. The leather details feature an array of pastel colors that blend seamlessly. The heel dons a light lemon twist, with the toebox...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Halloween
hypebeast.com

Social Status Announces Release Details for Its Nike Dunk Mid "Strawberry Milk"

The Whitaker Group has been on fire all-year long with its footwear collaborations, especially for its Social Status entity that has already dropped an exclusive Waffle One and its “Chocolate Milk” Dunk Mids to the public this year. And now, it’s reconvening with Nike to complete its Free Lunch-inspired collection with the launch of the Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid “Strawberry Milk” makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk Low "Halloween" Coming Soon: Official Photos

One of the shoes to remain undefeated this year is the Nike Dunk Low, which has seen a huge resurgence. Fans love the shoe for its classy design and easy-to-wear aesthetics. A plethora of colorways have been making their way to the market, and fans have been scooping them up every chance they get. With the Fall finally here, Nike has made sure to deliver some interesting Halloween-themed colorways to its various silhouettes, and now, the Nike Dunk Low is getting the Halloween treatment as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low Surfaces With a Clean "Harvest Moon" Color Scheme

Brand strategy for the family doesn’t seem like it will be decelerating the amount of Dunks as new iterations continue to surface on what seems like a weekly basis. For the Winter season, the Swoosh is turning towards is women’s audience and fashioning a neutral-toned Nike Dunk Low “Harvest Moon” colorway.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Dunk High “Championship Navy”

Many of the Nike Dunk High‘s recent appearances have been overwhelmingly bold, sporting bright orange, pink, blue, and the like. But here, with the silhouette’s “Championship Navy” colorway, the brand is heading back to basics. The iconic two-toned look returns in a palette that’s only a few shades darker than...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 "Monarch"

The relationship between Patta and dates back all the way to 2006 — the very year that it teamed alongside State Magazine to curate the Dutch brand’s first sneaker collaboration in the Air Max 90 “Homegrown Grass.” And fast forward 15 years later, the two have joined hands on a plethora of models, and they’re just about getting ready to unload its newest Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Monarch” installment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low In Black

Unlike the AJ1, AJ4, and AJ5, Off-White’s latest collaborative proposition with the Jumpman — the Air Jordan 2 Low — hasn’t received nearly as much praise. But as we’re still a little over a month out from its release, that could very well change. And it’s likely these official images of the black pair will push many in a more positive direction.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Oski x Nike SB Dunk High ‘Shark’ Collab Sold Out Long Ago — and Resale Isn’t Much Higher Than Retail

It has been nearly two years since Nike Skateboarding and Swedish skateboarder Oskar Rozenberg-Hallberg dropped their Oski x Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” collab but sneaker fans are still searching for a pair. Now that the shoe has sold out, the place to get a pair is on the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, prices for the collab at the time of publication start at $172 for a men’s size 6. The highest price is $725 for a men’s size 13. The resale platform GOAT has the same pair with a low asking price of $140 for a men’s size 4...
RETAIL
Footwear News

The Women’s Exclusive Nike Dunk Low ‘Harvest Moon’ to Release This Winter

A new colorway of the popular Nike Dunk Low is coming. The sneaker leak social media account @Brandon1an on Twitter shared images of the women’s exclusive Dunk Low in the forthcoming “Harvest Moon” makeup along with the shoe’s early release info. The photos reveal the shoe donning a traditional color blocking with sail-colored leather serving as the base of the upper and coupled with light brown overlay panels featured at the forefoot, heel,  and Swoosh branding. Rounding out the look are white shoelaces, a white midsole and a light brown rubber outsole. The images also show that the shoe will come packaged...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Dunk High Gets Reworked With Vintage Apple Logo

Lifestyle brand Thinking Different and Foxtrot Uniform have teamed up to create a pair of vintage-inspired Nike and Apple hybrid sneakers. Following the first drop, the duo is set to restock the coveted kicks due to popular demand. The collaboration uses the Dunk High silhouette as the base. A Reebok-style...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Dunk Low Gets the Neutral Tan Treatment

Following its “Pearl White” iteration, Nike has unveiled yet another neutral colorway for the Dunk Low. Arriving in “Harvest Moon,” the women’s exclusive shade boasts neutral tan hues slightly similar to 2020’s “Medium Curry” and last month’s Air Jordan 1 Mid “Hemp.” The Swooshes, overlays, heels, tongue tabs, insole logos are dressed in a light brown hue, while the tongues, quarter panels, collars and perforated toe boxes come in white. Rounding off the silhouette are the white midsoles and tan outsoles.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy