Park City, UT

Your big chance to go up the big jump

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 7 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah. — Not usually allowed, take advantage of this abnormal way to experience the Utah Olympic Park venue. Climbing the steps on the side of the big jump is, for safety reasons, frowned upon for general public use, and being on the jump itself is forbidden, but not Wednesday October 20. The community has two choices from which to choose to participate in a unique uphill climb at the biggest nordic ski jump at the Utah Olympic Park.

THE WESTGATE 200:

  • Unlike the Red Bull 400 , the course which starts on the very bottom of the K120 meter and finishes at the very top, the Westgate 200 is approximately half the distance, finishing closer to the middle section.
  • The familiar cargo netting will be in place on the green jump allowing competitors to run, walk, climb, crawl, or all of the above.
  • With no cut-off time, all skill levels are encouraged to participate.
  • The Red Bull 400 had to be canceled for the past two years, last year for the pandemic and this year for the Parley’s Fire, making this Wednesday’s events a makeup fundraiser for Park City Ski and Snowboard Nordic .
  • To register for the Westgate 200, which starts at 6:40 pm at the UOP on October 20, $25/ages 9 – 18, $35/adults, click here.

THE SEASON’S FINAL WEDNESDAY NIGHT TRAIL RUNNING SERIES RACE:

  • Unlike the previous traditional trail running courses, this event will allow access up the ski jump stairs adjacent to the jump(480 ft elevation gain per lap).
  • Climb the largest ski jump stairs at the UOP as many times as you can in one hour, descending on the trail. How many Red Bull 400’s can you do?
  • With no cut-off time, all skill levels are encouraged to participate.
  • The Red Bull 400 was canceled the past two years, last year for the pandemic and this year for the Parley’s Fire, making this Wednesday’s events a makeup fundraiser for Park City Ski and Snowboard Nordic .
  • To register for the final Fall Trail Running Race, which starts at 5:30 pm at the UOP on October 20, $25/ages 9 – 18, $35/adults, click here.

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

