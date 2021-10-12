CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Steven Van Zandt launching ‘Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary’ line of cannabis pre-rolls at Massachusetts’ Canna Provisions

By Melissa Hanson
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steven Van Zandt, a founding member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, is launching a line of cannabis pre-rolls at Canna Provisions in Massachusetts. Canna Provisions, with stores in Lee and Holyoke, will be the exclusive carriers of “Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary” pre-rolls, according to the company. The joints are made with Western Massachusetts-grown Smash Hits cannabis.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

These 5 experts have been appointed to the Massachusetts Cannabis Advisory Board, including former NETA president Amanda Rositano and Laury Lucien of Major Bloom

Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg on Tuesday announced five appointments to the Cannabis Advisory Board. The board has 25 members and makes recommendations to the Cannabis Control Commission about the regulation and taxation of cannabis in Massachusetts. By law, Goldberg, the governor and the attorney general are required to appoint...
POLITICS
MassLive.com

Massachusetts lawmakers considering doubling alcohol tax, adding sugary beverage tax

Alcohol and sugary drinks in Massachusetts could carry a heavier price tag if two proposed bills are passed. Rep. Kay Khan, a Newton Democrat, is hoping to double the state’s excise tax on alcohol and create a new tax on beverages high in sugar. The taxes, she said, could net $435 million in revenue to fund public health programs, including some for substance abuse.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy