Steven Van Zandt launching ‘Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary’ line of cannabis pre-rolls at Massachusetts’ Canna Provisions
Steven Van Zandt, a founding member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, is launching a line of cannabis pre-rolls at Canna Provisions in Massachusetts. Canna Provisions, with stores in Lee and Holyoke, will be the exclusive carriers of “Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary” pre-rolls, according to the company. The joints are made with Western Massachusetts-grown Smash Hits cannabis.www.masslive.com
