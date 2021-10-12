Result of AGM

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all the resolutions put to Shareholders were passed by the requisite majority. Resolutions 1 to 12 were passed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 13 and 14 were passed as special resolutions. For further information, please contact:. City...

ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (the" Company") Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

The Sage Group plc. ("Sage" or the "Group") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 ⁴/₇₇ pence each (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. This is pursuant to the share buyback programme announced on 3 September 2021 which is expected to end no later than 24 January 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Investment Facility – further closing

("Scirocco Energy" or "the Company") Scirocco Energy (AIM: SCIR), the AIM investing company targeting attractive assets within the European sustainable energy and circular economy markets is pleased to announce the completion of a further closing under its previously announced investment facility with Prolific Basins LLC, a U.S. based specialist energy focused investor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Exercise of Options

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014. ("Plant Health Care" or "the Company") Exercise of Options, Issue of Equity, Director / PDMR Shareholding. and Total Voting Rights. Plant Health Care, a leading provider of novel patent-protected biological products to...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company confirms that Dorothée Deuring, one. of its non-executive directors, has been appointed as a supervisory board member of Immofinanz AG, a commercial real estate group listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. This information is provided by...
REAL ESTATE
ShareCast

Fidelity Emerging Markets

Fidelity Emerging Markets (UK): Shares in Issue Change. Following the receipt of updated shares in issue information for Fidelity Emerging Markets (UK, constituent) as a result of a tender offer buy back, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Avast plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Form 8.3 - STAGECOACH GROUP PLC

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full name of discloser:. Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Change to final results announcement date

("Nanoco, the "Group", or the "Company") Nanoco Group plc (LSE: NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, today announces that its final results for the financial year ended 31 July 2021 will now take place on Wednesday 3 November 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
MARKETS
ShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 18th October 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Tuesday preview: UK CPI, Bellway in focus

Financial markets' focus on Tuesday will be on the latest UK consumer price figures. Consensus is for the annual rate of inflation to tick higher by a tenth of a percentage point from 3.2% in August to 3.3% for September. Economists at Barclays Research on the other hand anticipate a...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Meggitt sees takeover completing in 2022 despite govt intervention

UK aerospace and engineering firm Meggitt said it still expected its £6.3bn takeover by US rival Parker-Hannifin to complete next year despite a UK government intervention on national security grounds. 4,502.70. 16:22 19/10/21. -0.87%. -39.70. 7,217.53. 16:22 19/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,136.42. 16:22 19/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,119.18. 16:22 19/10/21. n/a. n/a.
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Picton Property Income Ltd - Publication of Notice of AGM

(“Picton”, the “Company” or the “Group”) The Sixteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Stanford Building on Wednesday 17 November 2021 at 2.00pm. The Notice of Annual General Meeting will shortly be posted to shareholders and made available at www.picton.co.uk along with the 2021 Annual Report.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NEWSBTC

AGM Group Holdings Inc. Announces First Significant Order of 30,000 Digital Currency Mining Machines

BEIJING, China, October 13, 2021 – AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that it has received a purchase order (the “Order”) from Nowlit Solutions Corp, a leading digital currency equipment supply chain services and consultancy company in North America with strong relationship and resource within the Fintech and Blockchain ecosystems having supplied leading global players including Lake Parime USA Inc. and StrongHold Digital Mining. Pursuant to the terms of the Order, the Company shall deliver 30,000 units of 100 TH/S ASIC crypto miners with an aggregate operating hash power of 3000 PH/S to Nowlit Solutions within the fourth quarter of 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
ShareCast

ActiveOps set to turn in strong set of first-half results

Management process automation software company ActiveOps said on Wednesday that it had delivered a “strong performance” in the first half, evidencing the continued success of its ‘land and expand’ growth strategy. 1,238.09. 16:30 20/10/21. 2,126.65. 16:25 20/10/21. -0.48%. -10.28. The AIM-traded firm said it was expecting to report revenue growth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks tread water as inflation dips

London stocks were still treading water by midday on Wednesday as investors mulled the latest UK inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was flat at 7,220.76, while sterling was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 1.3765. Data released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed consumer price inflation unexpectedly dipped...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

CloudCoCo makes two more technology acquisitions

Managed IT and communications service provider CloudCoCo announced two further acquisitions on Wednesday, supporting its stated goal of becoming a “significant player” in the fast-growing UK technology sector. 1,238.09. 16:30 20/10/21. 2,126.65. 16:25 20/10/21. -0.48%. -10.28. The AIM-traded firm said it was acquiring IDE Group Connect and Nimoveri from IDE...
BUSINESS

