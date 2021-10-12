Result of AGM

BEIJING, China, October 13, 2021 – AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that it has received a purchase order (the “Order”) from Nowlit Solutions Corp, a leading digital currency equipment supply chain services and consultancy company in North America with strong relationship and resource within the Fintech and Blockchain ecosystems having supplied leading global players including Lake Parime USA Inc. and StrongHold Digital Mining. Pursuant to the terms of the Order, the Company shall deliver 30,000 units of 100 TH/S ASIC crypto miners with an aggregate operating hash power of 3000 PH/S to Nowlit Solutions within the fourth quarter of 2021.

