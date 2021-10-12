Developer pitches Dunedin hotel for Toronto Blue Jays

In the era of boat parades and "Champa Bay," Tampa Parks and Recreation wants in on the celebration. The department was recently awarded the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation management, after four years of landing on the finalists' list. Director Sherisha Hills, who dropped the "interim" from her title in July to become the full-fledged director, said the award is the pinnacle for her department.

