Gas prices jump ten cents per gallon in the last week

New York State has seen an increase in gas prices this week according to AAA.

The price per gallon is up ten cents from just one week ago.

The average price for Syracuse is currently $3.33 per gallon.

The state’s average is $3.35 per gallon, while the national average is $3.27.

