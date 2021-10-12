Corry JV volleyball strong at FLB tourney
Corry JVs competed in the Fort LeBoeuf tournament Saturday and once again had a very strong showing in the 12-team tournament. Corry opened up its tournament play against North East with strong play in set one. North East struggled to keep up as Corry cruised to a 25-10 win. In set two, Corry led the entire set until tied at 22 where the Beavers missed a couple of serves and made a couple of late errors that led to losing their only set in pool play 22-25.www.thecorryjournal.com
