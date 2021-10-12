Corry JV volleyball strong at FLB tourney

The Waukon volleyball team played through one of its busiest weeks of the season, with that busyness both starting and ending the week. The net Tribe hosted a pair of matches on back-to-back nights to start the week, recording outcomes on differing ends of the spectrum with a home sweep of MFL/MarMac in three sets, 27-25, 25-9 and 25-14, Monday, September 27 before battling Class 4A 14th-rated Decorah to the very brink of an upset Tuesday, September 28, taking the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-21 before having the final three get away from them, 18-25, 19-25 and 11-15.

WAUKON, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO