Saint Louis, MO

Gateway Arch Park Foundation Presents Salute To Veterans Musical Tribute

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Gateway Arch Park Foundation is proud to join forces with Scott Credit Union and the National Park Service to present a “Salute to Veterans” on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Visitor Center at Gateway Arch National Park. Honoring the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. military veterans, the program will feature a performance by the 399th Army Band Missouri Brass Quintet based in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and will include both patriotic and traditional repertoire.

