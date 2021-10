Oct. 18, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news of a wedding in Johnson City, which was the dateline of the article. “A rather novel marriage occurred in this city last Wednesday. The contracting parties were Dr. James A. Denton, of this city, and Miss Elizabeth Della Duff, of Henrietta, Tex. The benedict dentist had previously prepared the Wilder cottage on Spring street (sic), and when his bride arrived from Abingdon, Va., where she was visiting, she was escorted to the residence, where Rev. Herndon performed the ceremony. The happy couple are at home and were ready to go to housekeeping the moment they were pronounced man and wife.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO