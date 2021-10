Premier League clubs have moved to prevent Newcastle United immediately striking lucrative sponsorship deals with companies linked to their new Saudi ownership. It is understood clubs held an emergency meeting to impose a freeze on any of them agreeing to commercial arrangements with businesses their owners are associated with.Newcastle were joined by Manchester City in resisting the move to prohibit clubs agreeing to related-party transactions.But it passed with 18 votes in favor as Newcastle opposed and City abstained after they questioned the legality of the ban.Since being bought by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour in 2008, City has amassed sponsorships from...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO