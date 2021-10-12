Support Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter while working on a housing first strategy
I recently had the honor to serve on the city's Shelter Better Task Force. Based on what I learned there, and my own professional experiences, I am asking you to approve Interfaith Sanctuary's conditional use permit for its site on State Street and then work toward implementing a housing first model in Boise, so five to 10 years from now, there is no need for large emergency shelters in the city.
