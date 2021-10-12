Permanent increase in food stamps impacts 42.3 million people

SNAP, or food stamps, is seeing a permanent $36 dollar increase for recipients.

The program is run by the Department of Agriculture and the increase was in part helped by the Biden administration.

While $36 is the single largest permanent increase in SNAP benefits, the cost of inflation doesn’t allow it to make much of a difference.

While regular groceries sky rocket in price, they are also becoming increasingly harder to keep on the shelves.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

An unprecedented number of toxic blooms spread across the Finger Lakes on the “dead calm” afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 6, ...

Leaders at Upstate University Hospital are sounding the alarm as the emergency room remains short staffed. “The hospitals are in ...