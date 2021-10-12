CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Permanent increase in food stamps impacts 42.3 million people

 8 days ago
SNAP, or food stamps, is seeing a permanent $36 dollar increase for recipients.

The program is run by the Department of Agriculture and the increase was in part helped by the Biden administration.

While $36 is the single largest permanent increase in SNAP benefits, the cost of inflation doesn’t allow it to make much of a difference.

While regular groceries sky rocket in price, they are also becoming increasingly harder to keep on the shelves.

Comments

Cheryl Woolam
6d ago

why is it all the Americans are having to pay the increase food prices but the food stamps keep going up that really gets me upset

Reply(2)
3
FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time.

