At 4-1, it’s hard to get a lot of interest by saying that the next three games could prove to be incredibly vital to the LA Rams team. But it could prove to be quite true. After all, the LA Rams lost several games in 2020 to inferior teams, and that proved to be the difference between the top-seed and the fifth-seed when it came down to mashing up the playoff berths.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO