CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

AMD’s AM5 platform will launch in 2022 with support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0

By Karthik Iyer
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD released its first Ryzen processor five years ago, and the company is celebrating that by looking back at those successful years. AMD’s executives Robert Hallock and John Taylor sat down to discuss the entire architecture, and how the company managed to hit different milestones in the world of semiconductors. AMD also confirmed its new AM5 platform will launch in 2022, and it’ll support both PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory at launch.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
eteknix.com

Intel’s Pat Gelsinger Proclaims ‘AMD is Over!’

Although some of you may disagree with what I’m about to say, there are many, including myself, who feel that over the last 10 years, Intel got very complacent in its position. It had a colossally huge processor market share, AMD was struggling, and, I think in a nutshell, the company felt relaxed enough to not take any risks. Sure new Intel CPUs were released, and, by and large, many of them were excellent. But truly innovative? Well, you only have to look at all the plus marks after 14nm to get an idea of how lacking that has been.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel Validates Kingston DDR5 Memory For 12th Gen Alder Lake Platforms

When Joe Gamer is building a PC, he probably doesn't even look at qualified parts lists, like memory QVLs. Products made to a given standard typically "just work," at least to a good-enough degree for general use, and don't need to be individually validated. Things are different in the business world, though. There, it's best to stick with the qualified hardware, and indeed, some support agreements even require that you do so.
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

Intel 12th gen Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M mobile SKUs to enter production between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022; Up to 14 cores, Xe GT3, PCie Gen5, and DDR5 on the anvil

Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M will be the mobile offerings in the 12th generation, and Intel is expected to begin production between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. Alder Lake-P will replace Tiger Lake-H35, H45, and UP3 families featuring up to 14 cores, 96-EU Xe GT3 graphics, PCIe Gen5, Wi-Fi 6E, and DDR5 support.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amd Ryzen#Pcie#Ddr5#Pci Express
HPCwire

Kingston Technology First Third-Party Supplier to Receive Intel Platform Validation on DDR5 Memory

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 — Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced its forthcoming DDR5 UDIMMS have received Intel Platform Validation. This marks the first and arguably most important milestone in validating compatibility between Kingston DDR5 memory solutions and Intel platforms utilizing DDR5.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

PCIe 6.0 Specification Progress Now At Final Draft, Data Transfer Speeds As High As 128 GB/s

PCI-SIG revealed earlier this week that PCIe 6.0 specification has reached the Final Draft stages—an important and much-needed step that shows completion of the Gen 6 PCIe technology. Any current SoCs conformable with version 0.9 specs will now be accessible to the new 1.0 versions. The only uncertainty is what applications need to upgrade and prepare for the PCIe 6.0 technology.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

XPG claims to be first to overclock DDR5 RAM to over 8,000MT/s

XPG has announced that it is the first OEM to get its DDR5 RAM to reach a speed of over 8,000 megatransfers per second (MT/s). The company claims to have achieved this feat using memory with a default clock of 4,800MT/s. The RAM in question is to be launched later in 2021.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Nvidia vs. AMD: Which GPUs Support Ray Tracing?

If you're an avid gamer, you've likely heard the term "ray-tracing" somewhere on the internet or in advertisements. Since the launch of NVIDIA's first-generation RTX GPUs, the term has become increasingly common. However, AMD has also launched a lineup of GPUs that support ray-tracing. But are AMD's GPUs at par...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
notebookcheck.net

B2 revision of AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs appears in motherboard support documents

Back in May of 2021, emerging rumors claimed that AMD was working on a new revision of its high-performing Ryzen CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (from US$299 on Amazon). This new B2 stepping, which AMD instead labels as a new revision, does not bring any kind of performance improvement or new features, but there are some speculations that the new Ryzen 5000 processors could possibly include some behind the scenes changes to the so-called "Predictive Store Forwarding" (PSF) technology, which in its present form may become a security issue in the future.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

HP Listing Confirms AMD Ryzen 7000 Processors Will Launch Early 2022

HP seems to have tipped AMD's hand, in regards to a new processor launch that is perhaps coming sooner than later. That would be the Ryzen 7000 series, assuming a new listing on HP's website is accurate. The listing is for a pair of all-in-one desktops: 24-inch and 27-inch models in Starry White and Starry Forest, but it is not the choice of colors that is interesting here.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Samsung's 5-Layer EUV DDR5 Chips Will Enable DDR5-7200 Memory For Next-Gen Platforms

Samsung says it has begun mass producing what it claims is the industry's smallest DRAM based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology, on a 14-nanometer process. It had already begun shipping the first EUV DRAM earlier this year (back in March), and what it's kicking into high gear now represents an increase in the number of EUV layers.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Adata Overclocks Its DDR5 Module to 8118 MT/s

DDR5 memory modules and supporting platforms are yet to hit the market, but DRAM houses have already started an informal DDR5 overclocking contest. Recently, Adata's XPG Overclocking Lab (XOCL) announced that it had managed to overclock the company's DDR5 memory module to 8,118 MT/s. This is the first time that a memory module house demonstrates overclocked DDR5 SDRAM sticks.
COMPUTERS
crowdfundinsider.com

Permission.io Launches Demand Side Platform

Permission Ads enables advertisers to allocate ASK and reward users for engaging with advertisements and sharing first-party data. The DSP will also allow Permission to serve advertisements beyond its own platform and across the open web, giving permission-based advertising far more reach and allowing the Permission ad infrastructure to be fully integrated with major supply partners and publishers worldwide.
INTERNET
anandtech.com

AMD Launches Radeon RX 6600: More Mainstream Gaming For $329

AMD this morning is once again expanding its Radeon RX 6000 family of video cards, this time with the addition of a second, cheaper mainstream offering: the Radeon RX 6600. Being announced and launched this morning, the Radeon RX 6600 is aimed at the mainstream 1080p gaming market, taking its place as a second, cheaper alternative to AMD’s already-released Radeon RX 6600 XT. Based on the same Navi 23 GPU as its sibling, the Radeon RX 6600 comes with 28 CUs’ worth of graphics hardware, 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and a 32MB Infinity Cache, with prices starting at $329.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

AMD quietly launched its RX 6600, and it's already selling out

AMD announced and launched the Radeon RX 6600 GPU today. It's a more budget-friendly GPU aimed at 1080p gaming. The RX 6600 is available starting today for $329. AMD just announced and launched the Radeon RX 6600 GPU. It's a budget-friendly graphics card aimed at 1080p gaming. THE RX 6600 leverages AMD RDNA 2 architecture. It features 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of GGDR6 memory, and support for AMD Smart Access memory. The GPU is available today at Amazon, Best Buy, Micro Center, and Newegg, though by the time you read this, it will likely be sold out.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

GeIL Launches Intel Alder Lake and AMD Zen 4 Compatible DDR5-5600 Modules

Earlier this week GeIL started to sell its DDR5-4800 memory modules via Amazon and Newegg before any official announcement was made. Now the company has published specifications for its Polaris RGB DDR5 memory modules and kits for enthusiasts. The range of GeIL's Polaris RGB DDR5 DIMMs will address enthusiasts with different needs and budgets. Furthermore, GeIL claims compatibility with both Intel Z690 and AMD Zen 4 platforms.
ELECTRONICS
cnx-software.com

IBASE launches 3.5-inch SBC with AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor

We’ve covered plenty of AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 SBCs in the past, but it appears IBASE IB952 might be the first 3.5-inch SBC with a Ryzen V2000 processor for the industrial and IoT markets. The board supports up to 64GB RAM, offers two SATA III ports for storage, dual Gigabit...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

TriggerMesh launches Integration Platform for Kubernetes

TriggerMesh has launched its Integration Platform as an open-source project that is available under the Apache Software License 2.0. The free project enables DevOps practitioners and cloud operators to deploy integrations as code. This, as compared to archetypal integration platforms-as-a-service (IPAAS) solutions, increases time to value and enhances flexibility. TriggerMesh's...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy