AMD’s AM5 platform will launch in 2022 with support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0
AMD released its first Ryzen processor five years ago, and the company is celebrating that by looking back at those successful years. AMD’s executives Robert Hallock and John Taylor sat down to discuss the entire architecture, and how the company managed to hit different milestones in the world of semiconductors. AMD also confirmed its new AM5 platform will launch in 2022, and it’ll support both PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory at launch.www.xda-developers.com
