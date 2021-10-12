AMD’s AM5 platform will launch in 2022 with support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0

Although some of you may disagree with what I’m about to say, there are many, including myself, who feel that over the last 10 years, Intel got very complacent in its position. It had a colossally huge processor market share, AMD was struggling, and, I think in a nutshell, the company felt relaxed enough to not take any risks. Sure new Intel CPUs were released, and, by and large, many of them were excellent. But truly innovative? Well, you only have to look at all the plus marks after 14nm to get an idea of how lacking that has been.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO