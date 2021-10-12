CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Three running for two At Large seats on School Board Incumbent's View: Duluth district reflects community’s love, support for kids

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me start by saying “thank you” to our Duluth community for your support of our kids, families, teachers, and staff of the Duluth public schools. When the pandemic started in March 2020, our community responded by lifting our schools up and stepping in to quickly fulfill the needs of our kids, teachers, and staff. Whether that was by bringing in additional cleaning supplies for our kids' classrooms or making cloth masks for our bus drivers and paraprofessionals, these actions had a meaningful impact on our kids and staff. Duluth showed up for our kids and families, and I will be forever grateful and inspired by the kindness and generosity of our community and the hard work and dedication of our ISD 709 staff.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Duluth, MN
Elections
City
Duluth, MN
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Reuters

Brazil senators drop call for COVID-19 homicide charge against Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators investigating the handling of the country's COVID-19 outbreak have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with genocide and homicide, instead accusing him of "crimes against humanity." Senators leading the congressional probe met late on Tuesday to...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy