Three running for two At Large seats on School Board Incumbent's View: Duluth district reflects community’s love, support for kids

Let me start by saying “thank you” to our Duluth community for your support of our kids, families, teachers, and staff of the Duluth public schools. When the pandemic started in March 2020, our community responded by lifting our schools up and stepping in to quickly fulfill the needs of our kids, teachers, and staff. Whether that was by bringing in additional cleaning supplies for our kids' classrooms or making cloth masks for our bus drivers and paraprofessionals, these actions had a meaningful impact on our kids and staff. Duluth showed up for our kids and families, and I will be forever grateful and inspired by the kindness and generosity of our community and the hard work and dedication of our ISD 709 staff.