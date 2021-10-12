CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Three running for two At Large seats on School Board Candidate's View: School boards need responsive members, multiple perspectives

Cover picture for the articleSchool boards need engaged, responsive, and forward-thinking board members who care deeply for all students and who keep their education and well-being at the heart of every decision made. Forward-thinking does not mean forgetting past decisions or their impact but honoring our past and future by learning and moving forward respectfully, strategically, and positively.

