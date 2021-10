Former Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. executive Wade Miquelon had a lot of reasons to be excited about the blood-testing startup he met with in early 2010. Mr. Miquelon, the Walgreens chief financial officer from 2008 to 2014, traveled to Silicon Valley from Illinois that year for a meeting with Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes and her top deputy, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. There he heard a pitch similar to what other Theranos investors and business partners were told: the startup could run around 95 percent of all conventional lab tests on its proprietary testing devices, and results were ready in 15 or 20 minutes.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO