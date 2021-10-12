CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna urges FDA to authorize a half-size booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine for some adults

By Jamie Gumbrecht
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago

Moderna is urging the FDA to authorize a half dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, according to a briefing document posted Tuesday, ahead of a key meeting of the agency's vaccine advisers.

