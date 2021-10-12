CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah passes 3,000 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
Utah topped 3,000 COVID-related deaths Tuesday as the state announced 31 new deaths and 4,366 cases over the last four days.

  • Friday, Oct. 8 - 1,244 cases
  • Saturday, Oct. 9 - 860
  • Sunday, Oct. 10 - 1,221
  • Monday, Oct. 11 - 1,101

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,399 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 924 of them, including 481 cases in children ages 5-10, 203 cases in children ages 11-13, and 240 cases in children ages 14-18.

598 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With 31 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,025:

  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Juab County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 45-64, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

