Cross country: Fideles Christian's McAbee keeping pace with state's best

Leland McAbee has risen to new heights in his first season running for Fideles Christian School’s varsity cross country team. McAbee, who ran club last year after moving down from Idaho, impressed last month at one of the state's premier races, placing 26th at the Wingfoot XC Classic in Cartersville. McAbee ran alongside some of the state's top runners from schools such as Mill Creek, Marist and Blessed Trinity.