TikTok Can't Get Enough Of This McDonald's Vs. Starbucks Sign War

You know how there are at least two sides to every story? Well, the current restaurant labor shortage is one such story. On the one hand, it would appear that thanks to a variety of factors, including illness-related absenteeism, COVID-19 deaths, pandemic-related mental health issues, and generous unemployment benefits that were simply too lucrative to turn down by going back to work, there are simply more jobs than there are employees willing to be hired for them — particularly in the restaurant and food service industries. On the other hand, there are those who maintain that it is not a "labor shortage" so much as a shortage of employers willing to pay a decent wage while treating the workforce with a modicum of decency. There are at least two sides, and both have their share of valid arguments to make. However, that doesn't mean you're under any obligation to hear both sides.

