CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeffersonville, IN

TikTok Can't Get Enough Of This McDonald's Vs. Starbucks Sign War

By Ralph Schwartz
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The COVID-19 pandemic has been rough on fast food restaurants. Sure, they've done better than independent eateries, as The Wall Street Journal reported, but they have faced some major challenges: a huge drop-off in business at the start of the pandemic, and difficulty finding workers after lockdowns were lifted (via Franchise Times). COVID-19 case counts have gone up and down like a roller coaster over the past year and a half, causing restaurants to close, open, and close again. McDonald's corporate officers met with franchise-owners in August, to talk about closing dining rooms yet again because of the surging delta variant (via Nation's Restaurant News).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

The Truth About TikTok's 'Forbidden' Blue Starbucks Drink

One of the best things about Starbucks' impressive market reach is that there is never-ending inspiration when it comes to what to order. People are always talking about their favorite drinks, reviewing new items, and sharing their favorite ways to spice up classic recipes. And thanks to the so-called "secret menu" — which isn't actually a secret, but more specific customer-created customizations — if you're ever in a rut when thinking of what you might like to drink, you can tap into fellow Starbucks fans' creativity.
RECIPES
Mashed

How Chick-Fil-A's Biggest Controversy Is Inspiring A New Competitor

How delicious is fried chicken? When made well, this comfort food classic combines juicy, well-seasoned chicken with a tantalizingly crispy crust. As much as we love to make fried chicken ourselves, it can sometimes be a pain to deal with skillets full of hot oil — and that's when we turn to our local soul food joint, or even chains such as Popeyes and KFC.
BURLINGTON, VT
Mashed

Reddit Thinks This Costco Cheese Is Gone For Good

Costco is a popular go-to option for several grocery products for plenty of shoppers. This makes sense considering the fact that the brand has a lot going for it. As per Cheapism, the store is particularly known for the in-house brand, Kirkland, and customers like it because it offers affordable, high-quality products.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jeffersonville, IN
Entertainment
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Mashed

Reddit Is Calling Out This Subway Location's Shortened Hours Excuse

You know how there are at least two sides to every story? Well, the current restaurant labor shortage is one such story. On the one hand, it would appear that thanks to a variety of factors, including illness-related absenteeism, COVID-19 deaths, pandemic-related mental health issues, and generous unemployment benefits that were simply too lucrative to turn down by going back to work, there are simply more jobs than there are employees willing to be hired for them — particularly in the restaurant and food service industries. On the other hand, there are those who maintain that it is not a "labor shortage" so much as a shortage of employers willing to pay a decent wage while treating the workforce with a modicum of decency. There are at least two sides, and both have their share of valid arguments to make. However, that doesn't mean you're under any obligation to hear both sides.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Might Be The Exact Date Chick-Fil-A's Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake Returns In 2021

"I've never been more ready for Chick-fil-A to bring back their peppermint chocolate chip milkshake," wrote Ginger Mama (@C_M_L_B94) via Twitter on October 6. That was nearly two weeks ago, and fans might be starting to feel just the teeniest bit antsy over whether and when Chick-fil-A's seasonal favorite, the Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake, might return for 2021. While Ginger Mama's heartfelt tweet which did earn itself three "likes," it received exactly zero responses from anyone, let alone Chick-fil-A itself. Of course, it's nothing new that Chick-fil-A is remaining tight-lipped over whether and when this pink-hued, peppermint-bark-studded, whipped-cream-and-maraschino-cherry-topped fan favorite might make its appearance for the cold-weather season.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Kellogg's New Blue Narwhal Waffles Come In This Fruity Flavor

Whether you are in a hurry or not, few breakfasts are easier than tossing a couple of waffles into the toaster. Yet, Kellogg's has really amped up the options when it comes to whimsical flavors and colors lately. In fact, you might find yourself reaching for the frozen box in the afternoon for a snack, too. Over the past year, Kellogg's has added cotton candy-flavored Unicorn Waffles, Birthday Cake Waffles, and blue raspberry-flavored Mermaid Waffles to the product line (via Best Products). Now, Narwhal Waffles have hit shelves at Walmart (via News Break).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

12 Grocery Store Chocolate Ice Creams Ranked From Worst To Best

When you crave a classic scoop of ice cream, do you go for chocolate or vanilla? If you're the former, you've likely bought your fair share of cocoa-flecked cartons from the grocery store freezer aisle. While we all love to indulge in hand-crafted, artisanal ice cream at small-batch scoop shops, that's not how most of us get our regular ice cream fix. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American will eat around 23 pounds of ice cream (and other frozen novelties/treats) in a year. Regular ice cream, like the stuff you find in a carton or pint on the freezer aisle, is the most popular option.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Starbucks Sign War#The Wall Street Journal#Franchise Times#Nation#Mcdonald#Frappuccino
Mashed

Lidl Shoppers On Facebook Are Sharing Their Favorite Bakery Treats

Have you ever shopped at a Lidl store? This German supermarket chain came over to U.S. shores back in 2017 and quickly became known for its super-cheap pricing on items such as packaged food, fresh produce, fresh and frozen fish, wine, baked goods, and more, reports USA Today. The market, now counting more than 100 stores in nine East Coast states (via Progressive Grocer) is a formidable competitor for fellow German grocery chain Aldi, which also has a positive reputation for its wide selection and low prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Worst Dessert At Arby's, According To 26% Of People

Many diners have strong feelings when it comes to Arby's. According to Reddit, some fast food fans have taken issue with the chain's sliders or roast beef and cheddar sandwiches. Eat This, Not That recommends staying away from both the turkey and Swiss and the roast turkey ranch and bacon sandwiches on health grounds. While you often hear patrons verbally duke it out about which Arby's items reign supreme and which ones fall flat, it might feel like the conversation never includes the chain's desserts.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Sour Patch Kids Popcorn Is Officially Coming To Walmart

Sour Patch Kids has been a leader in the candy world for quite some time now. From the release of its recent mystery flavor to the launch of its own New York City store, the brand has done a lot to create a loyal following. That beloved sweet-yet-sour flavor hasn't been limited to just the candy bowl. Those little sour kids have popped up in a variety of foods over the years, including ice cream and cereal. But with the announcement of the new Sour Patch Kids popcorn, the candy will move into the savory sector for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Reddi-Wip's New Swiss Miss Collab Will Have You Dreaming Of Winter

Your cozy, fireside mug of hot cocoa is about to get even more chocolaty with the debut of a new collaboration between two iconic brands. The canned whipped cream giant, Reddi-wip, has teamed up with powdered hot cocoa specialist, Swiss Miss, for a one-of-a-kind whipped topping that combines the legendary products into a seriously delectable creamy treat, Best Products reports.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Mashed

Burger King Japan's Windows 7 Whopper Was Almost Impossible To Eat

You've probably never heard of the Windows 7 Whopper even if you eat up all news related to fast food. Available for only seven days back in October 2009, the limited edition Whopper was the product of a collab between Burger King Japan and Microsoft (via Engadget). In celebration of the launch of Microsoft's new operating system at the time, Windows 7, the massive burger was priced at ¥777, and featured seven beef patties instead of the usual one, measuring out to be over five inches tall (via Apple Insider). Though Microsoft promoted the Windows 7 operating system on an international scale, the Windows 7 Whopper was only sold in Burger King locations in Japan.
TECHNOLOGY
Mashed

Shoppers Are Losing It Over This Cart Etiquette Question

When it comes to shopping cart etiquette, there are a ton of small elements to consider. According to Reader's Digest, considerate shoppers should avoid leaving their carts rolling around in the parking lot, abandoning their trolleys in the checkout lane, encroaching on the personal space of others with your cart, and leaving your cart in the middle of the aisle.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Olive Garden Chicken Parmigiana: What To Know Before Ordering

If you want to have dinner at a restaurant that feels upscale but won't absolutely slaughter your wallet, look no further than Olive Garden. This American-Italian chain has a homey atmosphere, reasonably priced drinks, and endless breadsticks. Need we say more?. While Olive Garden is primarily known for its never-ending...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Has A New Menu For Dogs. Here's Where You Can Find It

Most fast-food joints are not known for dog food, but did you know there are a select number of menus with items specifically for dogs? The American Kennel Club reports that you can bring your pup and snag a whipped cream cup for dogs at Dunkin', a puppuccino at Starbucks, and a Poochini (vanilla custard with doggy treats as toppings) at Shake Shack. They also point out a savory option at Johnny Rockets, where they will "serve your pup a cut-up hamburger patty with a bowl of water."
PETS
Mashed

The Reason This Italian Pizza Costs Almost $10,000

It seems like chefs and restaurants are always trying to one-up their competitors by creating outrageous menu offerings that only the ultra-rich can afford, let alone put any thought into ordering. Per Sotheby's Luxhabitat, there are some outrageous dishes for the well-heeled to partake in. From $25,000 gold flake-infused tacos filled with Kobe beef, Beluga caviar, and black truffle cheese, to a $1,000 Golden Opulence Sundae that takes eight hours to create, eateries are capitalizing on those who have wealth to spare.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Coffee Fans Are Seriously Impressed By This Barista's Spooky Creation

There's a spooky, new latte art design that Redditors are losing their minds over, and it's bound to set off a flurry of requests at coffee shops this Halloween season! The adorable jack-o-lantern design with a crooked grin and twisted stem comes courtesy of a barista on Reddit with the username u/CoffeeDerp. (We seriously LOVE that handle!) Though this coffee professional has shared other pieces of foam art on Reddit, including swans, flowers, and dogs, with 921 upvotes in the last week this pumpkin cutie blew the other designs out of the water.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

12 Affordable Olive Oils, Ranked Worst To Best

Buying olive oil can be overwhelming; in a grocery store, you're sure to encounter at least 20 different bottles, all of a similar dark green hue. If you know how to cook anything, you probably know that olive oil is one of the most important ingredients in your toolbox — choose a bad oil and you might as well be using a bottle of canola. But many high quality olive oils can double your grocery bill. Is there a happy medium?
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

11 Popular Fake Bacon Products, Ranked Worst To Best

Of all the types of meat available in the United States, bacon seems to have the most passionate fanbase. And as plant-based meat alternatives become more popular, brands have found ways to make a delicious version of practically every animal protein, from burgers to hot dogs to chicken nuggets. However,...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy