CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Does Home Sweet Home Alone Follow the Original Canon?

By Joseph Baxter
Den of Geek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Sweet Home Alone, the latest entry in the long-running Christmas comedy family film franchise, has made its impending Disney+ arrival known with a debut trailer. Similar to the many sequels that preceded it, the new movie apparently adheres to the same structural beats set from 1990’s original Home Alone. However, besides distinguishing itself with a recent break out star in Jo Jo Rabbit’s Archie Yates, the film is seemingly grounded in the canon of the original, as evidenced by the return of Devin Ratray’s Buzz.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

'Home Alone' reboot trailer teases return of original franchise character

WASHINGTON — Disney+ is giving fans their first look at the upcoming "Home Alone" reboot. The trailer for “Home Sweet Home Alone” was released Tuesday, ahead of its premiere Nov. 12 on Disney+. In the movie, Max Mercer, played by "Jojo Rabbit" star Archie Yates, gets left behind at home...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Trailer: Disney Revives The Classic Comedy Franchise This Holiday Season

Has anyone been clamoring for a new Home Alone movie? Probably not. But Disney has the rights, and no classic franchise shall go unturned, or unrebooted, or unsequeled, whatever, especially in the time of Disney+. And so we get Home Sweet Home Alone, which has a brand new kid being left to his own mischievous devices during the holidays. Sorry, no Macaulay Culkin appearances that we know of, although John Hughes does get a story credit.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Kentucky New Era

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’: Archie Yates Terrorizes Ellie Kemper & Rob Delaney in First Look (VIDEO)

Home Alone is getting an update at Disney+ with the all-new movie Home Sweet Home Alone starring Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates. The young actor plays Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who is left home alone by his family who accidentally leaves him behind while they spend the holidays in Japan. The reimagined story arriving November 12 (Disney+ Day) is being teased in the first trailer, below, featuring an all-star lineup including Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney who feature as the movie’s baddies.
MOVIES
First Showing

Archie Yates in Trailer for Disney's 'Home Sweet Home Alone' Reboot

"You really think I'm that stupid?" 20th Century Studios has unveiled an official trailer for a new reboot of Home Alone titled officially Home Sweet Home Alone. This is sort of a remake, but not really, described as a "reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise." Ugh. A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid who just so happens to be home alone while his family is away on a trip. Archie Yates (from Jojo Rabbit and on "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory") stars as Max, with a cast including Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. No surprise, this looks awful. They took the original Home Alone, which is indeed a classic, and just made it dumber in every single way. Why?! This just ain't worth it.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Gives us a Look at a Remake We Probably Don't Need

Since the wildly popular original Home Alone hit theaters in 1990, we’ve gotten a ton of sequels and spin-offs. There’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, and, my personal favorite, Home Alone with the Google Assistant. And apparently, we needed just one more spin-off, because now a new installment is barreling toward release, and there’s nothing we can do to stop it.
MOVIES
Tyla

Home Sweet Home Alone: New Reboot Brings Back Buzz McCallister

Everyone's talking about the Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, after the release of the trailer on Tuesday. The Disney+ revival has changed quite a bit since we last saw the shenanigans of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) on our screens. For one, there's a whole new cast, and the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Ratray
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Dan Mazer
Person
Archie Yates
Person
Ellie Kemper
Person
Aisling Bea
Vulture

Home Sweet Home Alone Won’t Leave Home Alone Well Enough Alone

Remember the cute sidekick from Jojo Rabbit? He can stay home alone now. Feel old yet? Disney+ just dropped the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the first new entry into the beloved Home Alone franchise since a TV movie called Home Alone: The Holiday Heist aired on ABC Family back in 2012. The trailer makes it seem less like a sequel and more like an extremely faithful beat-for-beat rehash of John Hughes’s original for a new era that only knows the Culkins as sexy adults.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Trailer Features a New Kid and Idiotic Burglars

Parents just never learn, do they? The Home Alone franchise is returning with a new entry titled Home Sweet Home Alone. The first trailer debuted on the internet and features burglars getting injured amongst holiday joy. For those who are unaware, the original Home Alone (1990) is about a kid...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Film#Home Alone#Canonical#Home Sweet Home Alone#American
cinelinx.com

First Trailer for Disney Plus’ Home Sweet Home Alone Has Arrived

Disney+’s all-new adventure comedy Home Sweet Home Alone is almost here and the first trailer prepares you for the mayhem. The re-imagining of the beloved holiday film franchise will unleash comedic mayhem this holiday season as seen in the below trailer. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy...
MOVIES
Variety

‘To All the Boys’ to Get TV Spinoff Starring Anna Cathcart

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is getting a TV show — Netflix’s first spinoff series from one of its original movies. Anna Cathcart, who portrayed teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey in the streamer’s YA trilogy adaptation opposite Lana Condor (Lara Jean Song Covey), will reprise her role in the dramedy “Xo, Kitty.” Per the logline, Kitty thinks she knows everything about love, but when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line. The pilot was co-written by Jenny...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
ComicBook

Home Alone Fans Celebrate Macaulay Culkin After Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Debuts

Home Alone fans have Macaulay Culkin trending after the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone dropped today. Disney and 20th Century Studios are basically rebooting the family film. Disney+ bills the new movie as a reimagining, but a lot of the millennial fans of the originals just want the old actor back. Culkin has played along with a lot of the fan fervor since this movie was announced. He urged the people out there to give the new one a chance. November 12 will see Home Sweet Home Alone release on Disney+. Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell are all on board for this new installment of the franchise. Check out what the fans are saying down below:
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy