Pottsville, PA

Police arrest one of two men wanted for 2015 homicide in Pottsville

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
 7 days ago

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of two men has been arrested for a 2015 homicide that occurred in Pottsville.

Police say criminal arrest warrants were obtained for Adriell Levor Chambers, 42 of Minersville and Phong “Jay” Tran, 41 of Philadelphia. Both men have been charged with homicide for the death of Dat “Mike” Hyunh.

State and local police investigating the death of Dat “Mike” Hyunh on West Norwegian Street in Pottsville in March of 2015.

Officials stated the incident occurred in March 2015 in the 2000 block of West Norwegian Street in Pottsville.

In a statement released, Cheif Wojciechowsky said:

“A significant number of Pottsville Police officers have been involved in this investigation and most recently Captain Kirk Becker and Sgt. Mark O’Toole worked closely with the PA Attorney General’s office to earn a grand jury indictment and subsequent arrest warrants. Our department is very thankful to the Attorney General’s office for collaborating with us during this process for a case that remained open and active until solved.”

Cheif Wojciechowsky, Pottsvile Police Deparment

Chambers was taken into custody on October 6 and is locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison pending future court hearings.

State and local police are actively attempting to serve the arrest warrant on Tran. Anyone with information on his current location is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

