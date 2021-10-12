CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide rate in Middletown the highest it has been since 1993

By Tina Detelj
 7 days ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two homicides in one week and three so far this year.

In March a woman was arrested for shooting her domestic partner and in May an 18-year-old was arrested for a fatal stabbing.

“Mr. Veila sadly had killed his mother,” said Middletown Police Lt. Brian Hubbs.

Just days later another man was killed when someone shot into a crowd on Sterling Court.

FBI statistics show three murders in Middletown in 2020 and in 2021. A homicide rate that has not been seen since 1993.

“I don’t see it as being trend,” said. Lt. Hubbs. ”I see it as maybe being an abnormal year.”

There were some years when there were no murders at all.

“I feel I’m safe where I live,” said Middletown resident Cindy Clark. “There’s been no incidents.”

Compared to larger cities like New Haven, Hartford, and Bridgeport the Middletown rate may be considered relatively low.

“Fortunately for us and the families in the city we don’t get a lot of homicides like they do,” said Lt. Hubbs.

He says the city is also fortunate in that most cases are solved fairly quickly.

“Most of the homicides that occur are done in a way… or done between people that are known to one another or they are so closely linked as family and friends that we’re able to actually identify a suspect very quickly,” said Lt. Hubbs.

Not all cases are solved so quickly. In fact, there is one which at this point is not considered a homicide and that’s because in 2015 Nina Coe went missing. She has never been found.

But that case remains on the minds of police officers in the city and the reward poster remains on the front door of the police department.

The suspect in that case was Coe’s boyfriend who died last year. Her family has been hoping for justice or at least closure.

“Anytime we have any unidentified persons we’ll start to see does this fit the same criteria, the same descriptors of Miss Coe?” said Lt. Hubbs.

Whatever the rate is the loss is great for family and friends of any homicide victim.

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut.

