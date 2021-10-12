Netflix's 'League of Legends' show is getting an immersive IRL event

Netflix has become one of the most trusted names in TV, bringing in many viewers with its wide-ranging original programming, from the new hit Squid Game to instant classics like Stranger Things. But now, another new release has the streaming service garnering the wrong kind of attention. Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special for Netflix, Dave Chappelle: The Closer, was released on Oct. 5, and in the two days since it's come out, it has garnered received negative reviews from critics, caused employees of Netflix to speak out against it, and warranted statements from LGBTQIA organizations. Read on to learn more about the latest controversy that has Netflix under fire.

