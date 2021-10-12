CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's 'League of Legends' show is getting an immersive IRL event

By K. Holt
Engadget
 7 days ago

The animated series Arcane will and Riot Games is marking the launch with an in-person immersive experience connected to the series. The publisher teamed up with Secret Cinema to host the Arcane experience, which will only be available in Los Angeles. You'll get to explore the Undercity, where you'll delve...

www.engadget.com

