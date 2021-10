As high school students get serious about their college search, they can find it confusing to navigate the system, particularly after COVID-19 dramatically changed the way education is being delivered. Students need the support of parents and guidance counselors to help them find the best fit academically, socially and at price they can afford. To assist in this effort, Maryville University is hosting a four-video speaker series on topics critical to students and parents to help them navigate the process of choosing a college.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO