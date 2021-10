Three people have been stabbed in an incident which took place outside Mile End station in the early hours of Wednesday morning.Police said that they were called to Mile End Road, east London, just before 1am on Wednesday following reports of a man holding a knife on board the N25 bus.A 34-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to an east London hospital by the London Ambulance Service, where he remains in a critical condition.Two other men, aged 34 and 22, were also taken to hospital for treatment, although their injuries are not thought to be...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO