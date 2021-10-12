CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embattled LSU gunning for another upset of No. 20 Florida Gators

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

The highlight of LSU’s disappointing 2020 season was a 37-34 road victory against No. 6 Florida.

The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) are having another disappointing season but could salvage some respectability by again beating the visiting No. 20 Gators (4-2, 2-2) on Saturday.

Most of the attention being paid to the LSU program is focused on the future of embattled head coach Ed Orgeron and a growing list of injured players.

Orgeron is just two years removed from a CFP championship, but consecutive SEC defeats, including a lackluster 42-21 loss at then-No.16 Kentucky last week, has led to speculation that the Tigers (5-5 a year ago) might be in the market for a new coach.

College football picks against the spread Week 7

“Nobody has told me about my job status,” said Orgeron, who has four years left on his contract after this season. “I haven’t had any discussion about it. As far as I know I’m the head coach of the LSU Tigers. That’s all that matters.”

All but one of the Tigers’ remaining games are against Top 25 teams, and the injuries are mounting.

Cornerback Derek Stingley, a possible top 10 NFL Draft pick, has played little this season and might not return after undergoing an unspecified procedure on his injured foot.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who was tied for the NCAA lead with nine touchdown receptions, suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Kentucky. Projected starting quarterback Myles Brennan’s return is uncertain after he suffered a broken arm shortly before the start of preseason camp and top pass rusher Ali Gaye will miss at least the game against Florida.

“Nobody has to tell me about the LSU expectations,” said Orgeron, a Louisiana native. “I know them, I was born with them. I know this isn’t the LSU standard of performance.”

10 highest-paid college football coaches (and are they worth it?)

The Gators went into Lexington a week before the Tigers and were upset 20-13 by the undefeated Wildcats in front of a raucous crowd.

Florida committed 15 penalties, including eight false starts. The Gators didn’t have any false starts at home last week against Vanderbilt, but still committed eight penalties for 80 yards in a 42-0 victory over the Commodores.

“It’s mainly just the focus and the discipline in making sure we’re just locked in every single play, because we have to be,” said Emory Jones, who threw a career-high four touchdowns against Vanderbilt.

Coach Dan Mullen praised Jones’ evolution in his first season as a starter, succeeding Kyle Trask.

“The biggest improvement he’s made is his comfort with decision making on game day when distributing the ball,” Mullen said.

The Gators, who had already won the East Division, lost their composure at the end of loss to LSU last season.

The score was tied late in the fourth quarter when the Tigers came up well short of a first down on third-and-10 at their own 29, but the possession was extended when Florida’s Marco Wilson threw tight end Kole Taylor’s shoe, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

LSU drove to Cade York’s game-winning 57-yard field goal in heavy fog.

“Honestly, we were thinking we had everything in the bag, and that came back to bite us,” Jones said. “Everyone on the team now knows that and knows the mistake that we made then and that definitely won’t happen anymore.”

–Field Level Media

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron's next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron's next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Telling Report Emerges About Coach O's Downfall At LSU

Over the weekend, the LSU Tigers reached a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron. Once the 2021 season ends, he'll be removed from his position. While there are several factors as to why LSU has decided to move on from Orgeron, the latest report from ESPN's Alex Scarborough and Mark Schlabach is quite telling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow shades LSU over Ed Orgeron firing

Most LSU fans will likely accept that it was time for the school to move on from coach Ed Orgeron. Joe Burrow, however, is not one of them. Burrow was clearly disappointed with the announcement that Orgeron and LSU will part ways at the end of the season. Burrow and Orgeron won a championship together two years ago. Orgeron had entrusted the team to Burrow, then a transfer from Ohio State, and Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2019.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Did Ed Orgeron lose the locker room at LSU?

Ed Orgeron will not return as the head coach at LSU next season, which is shocking considering he led the team to a national title less than two years ago. It's also surprising to read the claim that Orgeron has lost the locker room. Shortly after it was reported that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Ed Orgeron will not visit Bryant-Denny again

'We coming' will not mean Ed Orgeron will coach in another Alabama Football game vs. LSU. An infamous proclamation made by Orgeron in 2017 applied specifically to LSU taking down the Alabama Football program. Briefly, it worked, as one magical LSU season created a National Championship. Now, 21 months later,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gainesville.com

Gators notebook: LSU down another defensive starter, rematch with QB Max Johnson

For the second consecutive season, LSU is heading into the Florida game without several starters. The Tigers brought just 65 players — five less than the maximum of 70 for SEC road games — to The Swamp last year because of injuries, player opt-outs or transfers. LSU will be nowhere...
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Five things that would help LSU get much-needed upset of No. 20 Florida

LSU is a 10.5 point underdog against No. 20 Florida on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. That's right – double-digit underdog in Tiger Stadium. That's right – a Saturday morning kickoff, 11 a.m. to be exact. These two perennial heavyweights are meeting on the SEC under-card because the Tigers (3-3...
FLORIDA STATE
Montgomery Advertiser

Why facing Florida Gators could be exactly what LSU football, Ed Orgeron need | Toppmeyer

This the "Topp Rope," a biweekly SEC football column from the USA TODAY Network's Blake Toppmeyer. Unusual events occur when Florida and LSU square off. Not sure anything can top LSU winning in the fog last season after Florida's Marco Wilson impersonated the "Austin Powers" villain Random Task and threw a shoe, a 15-yard penalty that extended an LSU drive culminating in a game-winning field goal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Ed Orgeron, LSU following Florida upset

Heading into Saturday, Ed Orgeron and the heavy-underdog LSU Tigers were projected to get beaten handedly by the No. 20 Florida Gators. The losses were starting to pile up for Orgeron and LSU, as the Tigers had no answer for Kentucky last week, falling in deflating, 42-21 fashion, and dropping their record to just 3-3. Another week just meant another brutal loss for Orgeron, who can claim an overall record of just .500 since the 2019 national championship run. And frankly, with No. 20 Florida, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 5 Alabama and No. 16 Arkansas in four-straight weeks, many expected things to get worse.
FLORIDA STATE
