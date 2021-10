Whatever you may think of Stevie Harvey's sense of style, one thing is for certain — he goes viral for it on the regular. Just recently, on October 8, the "Family Feud" host shared a picture from his Paris trip with his wife Marjorie Harvey to Instagram, where he can be seen wearing an all-green suit, complete with a matching peacoat and shoes. Later that same day, he even took to Twitter to give fans a better look at his ensemble ... and fans had a field day.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO